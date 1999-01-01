Squares in Squares

The following pictures show n unit squares packed inside the smallest known square (of side length s). For the n not pictured, the trivial packing (with no tilted squares) is the best known packing. 1.

2.

3.

s = 1

Trivial. s = 2

Proved by Frits Göbel

in 1979. s = 2

Proved by Frits Göbel

in 1979. 4.

5.

6.

s = 2

Trivial. s = 2 + 1 / √2 = 2.707+

Proved by Frits Göbel

in 1979. s = 3

Proved by Michael Kearney

and Peter Shiu in April 2002. 7.

8.

9.

s = 3

Proved by Erich Friedman

in 1999. s = 3

Proved by Erich Friedman

in 1999. s = 3

Trivial. 10.

11.

14.

s = 3 + 1 / √2 = 3.707+

Proved by Walter Stromquist

in 2003. s = 3.877+

Found by Walter Trump

in 1979. s = 4

Proved by Erich Friedman

in 1999. 15.

17.

18.

s = 4

Proved by Erich Friedman

in 1999. s = 4.675+

Found by John Bidwell

in 1997. s = (7 + √7) / 2 = 4.822+

Found by Pertti Hamalainen

in 1979. 19.

24.

26.

s = 3 + 4 √2 / 3 = 4.885+

Found by Robert Wainwright

in 1979. s = 5

Proved by Erich Friedman

in 1999. s = 7 / 2 + 3 / √2 = 5.621+

Found by Erich Friedman

in 1997. 27.

28.

29.

s = 5 + 1 / √2 = 5.707+

Found by Frits Göbel

in 1979. s = 3 + 2 √2 = 5.828+

Found by Frits Göbel

in 1979. s = 5.934+

Found by Thierry Gensane

and Philippe Ryckelynck

in April 2004. 37.

38.

39.

s = 6.598+

Found by David W. Cantrell

in September 2002. s = 6 + 1 / √2 = 6.707+

Found by Frits Göbel

in 1979. s = 6.818+

Found by David W. Cantrell

in August 2002. 40.

41.

50.

s = 4 + 2 √2 = 6.828+

Found by Frits Göbel

in 1979. s = 6.937+

Found by Joe DeVincentis

in April 2014. s = 7.598+

Found by David W. Cantrell

in September 2002. 51.

52.

53.

s = 7.704+

Found by Károly Hajba

in July 2009. s = 7 + 1 / √2 = 7.707+

Found by Frits Göbel

in 1979. s = 7.823+

Found by David W. Cantrell

in September 2002. 54.

55.

65.

s = 7.846+

Found by Joe DeVincentis

in April 2014. s = 7.954+

Found by Joe DeVincentis

in April 2014. s = 5 + 5 / √2 = 8.535+

Found by Frits Göbel

in 1979. 66.

67.

68.

s = 3 + 4 √2 = 8.657+

Found by Evert Stenlund

in 1980. s = 8 + 1 / √2 = 8.707+

Found by Frits Göbel

in 1979. s = 15/2 + √7/2 = 8.822+

Found by David W. Cantrell

in September 2002. 69.

70.

71.

s = 8.828+

Found by Maurizio Morandi

in June 2010. s = 8.881+

Found by Joe DeVincentis

in April 2014. s = 8.960+

Found by Joe DeVincentis

in April 2014. 82.

83.

84.

s = 6 + 5 / √2 = 9.535+

Found by Frits Göbel

in 1979. s = 4 + 4 √2 = 9.657+

Found by Evert Stenlund

in 1980. s = 9 + 1 / √2 = 9.707+

Found by Frits Göbel

in 1979. 85.

86.

87.

s = 11 / 2 + 3 √2 = 9.742+

Found by Erich Friedman

in 1997. s = 17 / 2 + √7 / 2 = 9.822+

Found by Erich Friedman

in 1997. s = 9.851+

Found by David W. Cantrell

in August 2002. 88.

89.

s = 9.901+

Found by David W. Cantrell

in August 2002. s = 5 + 7 / √2 = 9.950+

Found by Evert Stenlund

in 1980. For more details, see my paper on the subject: Packing Unit Squares in Squares: A Survey and New Results.